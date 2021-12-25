0
Stock video
Christmas tree and bokeh lighting blurred moving
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084391872
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Golden Glitter Sparkling Magic light. Shining gold Dust particles Trail Crossing sparkles on black background 4K. Birthday, Anniversary, new year, event, Christmas, Festival, Diwali.
hd00:10Hanging Christmas decoration on tree with Christmas lights. Decorating on Christmas tree with ball.
hd00:12Hanging Christmas ball on tree with Christmas lights. Decorating on Christmas tree with ball.