 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

languid sexy girl on a tennis court poses for the camera. A model with a beautiful figure on the background of DownTown

A

By Alexey87

  • Stock footage ID: 1084391860
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV808.9 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV18.5 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
Weight loss and body image concept. Woman with perfect fit body walking confident on beach. Unrecognizable sexy young woman. RED EPIC SLOW MOTION STEADICAM.
4k00:13Weight loss and body image concept. Woman with perfect fit body walking confident on beach. Unrecognizable sexy young woman. RED EPIC SLOW MOTION STEADICAM.
Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:12Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
Dark female silhouette of boxer in gloves coming in the ring. Girl kickboxer training alone in darkness. Slim woman, kickbox fighter working out. Box practise concept.
4k00:19Dark female silhouette of boxer in gloves coming in the ring. Girl kickboxer training alone in darkness. Slim woman, kickbox fighter working out. Box practise concept.
Close up head shot portrait 30s beautiful woman wear bathrobe smile look at camera. Gorgeous female with flawless face skin natural day make up and toothy white smile. Beauty care treatment ad concept
4k00:10Close up head shot portrait 30s beautiful woman wear bathrobe smile look at camera. Gorgeous female with flawless face skin natural day make up and toothy white smile. Beauty care treatment ad concept
Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
4k00:11Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:07Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
Portrait of Beautiful Kickboxing woman breathing heavily in fitness studio tired from workout strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
4k00:18Portrait of Beautiful Kickboxing woman breathing heavily in fitness studio tired from workout strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
4k00:18Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
Same model in other videos
Pretty woman on the tennis court. Sexy brunette model posing against palm trees and Downtown
4k00:07Pretty woman on the tennis court. Sexy brunette model posing against palm trees and Downtown
The most beautiful girl model poses on a tennis court in summer against the background of the city center. Red camera slow motion
4k00:10The most beautiful girl model poses on a tennis court in summer against the background of the city center. Red camera slow motion
Back view of a beautiful girl, red camera. Athletic female body on the tennis court, professional shooting
4k00:09Back view of a beautiful girl, red camera. Athletic female body on the tennis court, professional shooting
Back view of a beautiful girl, red camera. Pretty woman on the tennis court in a sexy mood. Model straightens her hair beautiful female athletic body
4k00:04Back view of a beautiful girl, red camera. Pretty woman on the tennis court in a sexy mood. Model straightens her hair beautiful female athletic body
Beautiful brunette girl on a tennis court in a white bodysuit among palm trees and skyscrapers
4k00:12Beautiful brunette girl on a tennis court in a white bodysuit among palm trees and skyscrapers
Sporty beautiful girl posing against Downtown background. Athletic body fitness
4k00:06Sporty beautiful girl posing against Downtown background. Athletic body fitness
Sporty beautiful girl portrait among palm trees. Attractive model
4k00:09Sporty beautiful girl portrait among palm trees. Attractive model
Beautiful sexy girl back view white bikini
4k00:07Beautiful sexy girl back view white bikini

Related video keywords