0
Stock video
uniquely interesting, irresistible, sophisticated, purposeful dark-skinned girl in the summer by the ocean
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1084391839
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|513.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Slim female legs and feet walking along sea water waves on sandy beach. Pretty woman walks at seaside surf. Splashes of water and foam in 120 fps slow motion. Girl after bathing in ocean go on shore.
hd00:10Beautiful Girl Kite Surfing in Bikini. Extreme Kite Boarding in Slow Motion. Summer Fun Action Sports.
4k00:12Beautiful free and wild woman sitting in meditation pose on the Indian beach lotus position medicine yoga asana balance kundalini energy every day routine practice good for woman health mindfulness
4k00:16woman waving red flare dancing on beach at dawn expression creative freedom burning distress signal firework
4k00:08Young tourist woman jumping out of water with arms up looking at Positano town in background Swimmer girl Celebrating Italian Vacation enjoying European summer holiday travel adventure in Amalfi Italy
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:40Female surfer sitting on surfboard in ocean in Australian, soaking up the sun waiting for the next big wave. Use for fitness/lifestyle advertising/commercial. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:19Young female surfer contemplating while lying on surfboard and swimming over an ocean wave in Australian beach with bright day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:15Athletic women jumping from cliff into sea best friends enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure in Amalfi Coast Italy
Same model in other videos
4k00:09beautiful dark-skinned girl in jeans stands on the beach by the ocean against the background of a rescue tower.Attractive sexy model positive
4k00:08Portrait of a beautiful dark-skinned model on the beach. The girl looks at the camera. Portrait of a beauty with a bright look
4k00:07Close up of dark skinned girl in the beach in a ocean. The girl looks into the camera with a sexy look
4k00:15beautiful dark-skinned model in a white bikini. The girl poses on the sea. The general plan. One girl and the ocean in the evening
Related video keywords
africanamericanattractivebeachbeach scenebeautifulbeautybikinibikini modelblack woman beautyblack woman facebodybrunettebushescaucasiancolorfuldance workoutenergyfacefashionfemalefitnessgirlgirl in the beachglamourhairjeans fashionjeans girljeans modelmodeloceanoutsidepersonportraitpositionprettyrelaxationresortseasexysouth americanstylish womansuntravelvacationwaterwellnessyoungyoung woman