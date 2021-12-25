 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

uniquely interesting, irresistible, sophisticated, purposeful dark-skinned girl in the summer by the ocean

A

By Alexey87

  • Stock footage ID: 1084391839
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV513.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Slim female legs and feet walking along sea water waves on sandy beach. Pretty woman walks at seaside surf. Splashes of water and foam in 120 fps slow motion. Girl after bathing in ocean go on shore.
hd00:09Slim female legs and feet walking along sea water waves on sandy beach. Pretty woman walks at seaside surf. Splashes of water and foam in 120 fps slow motion. Girl after bathing in ocean go on shore.
Beautiful Girl Kite Surfing in Bikini. Extreme Kite Boarding in Slow Motion. Summer Fun Action Sports.
hd00:10Beautiful Girl Kite Surfing in Bikini. Extreme Kite Boarding in Slow Motion. Summer Fun Action Sports.
Beautiful free and wild woman sitting in meditation pose on the Indian beach lotus position medicine yoga asana balance kundalini energy every day routine practice good for woman health mindfulness
4k00:12Beautiful free and wild woman sitting in meditation pose on the Indian beach lotus position medicine yoga asana balance kundalini energy every day routine practice good for woman health mindfulness
woman waving red flare dancing on beach at dawn expression creative freedom burning distress signal firework
4k00:16woman waving red flare dancing on beach at dawn expression creative freedom burning distress signal firework
Young tourist woman jumping out of water with arms up looking at Positano town in background Swimmer girl Celebrating Italian Vacation enjoying European summer holiday travel adventure in Amalfi Italy
4k00:08Young tourist woman jumping out of water with arms up looking at Positano town in background Swimmer girl Celebrating Italian Vacation enjoying European summer holiday travel adventure in Amalfi Italy
Rearview of friends running together on a beach holding sparkling fireworks in Slow Motion
4k00:08Rearview of friends running together on a beach holding sparkling fireworks in Slow Motion
Young happy girl skateboarding with dog at sunset
4k00:53Young happy girl skateboarding with dog at sunset
Runner woman getting ready to run and starts running on beach at sunset wearing earphones listening to music. STEADICAM SLOW MOTION, RED EPIC.
4k00:29Runner woman getting ready to run and starts running on beach at sunset wearing earphones listening to music. STEADICAM SLOW MOTION, RED EPIC.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Female surfer sitting on surfboard in ocean in Australian, soaking up the sun waiting for the next big wave. Use for fitness/lifestyle advertising/commercial. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:40Female surfer sitting on surfboard in ocean in Australian, soaking up the sun waiting for the next big wave. Use for fitness/lifestyle advertising/commercial. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Young female surfer contemplating while lying on surfboard and swimming over an ocean wave in Australian beach with bright day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:19Young female surfer contemplating while lying on surfboard and swimming over an ocean wave in Australian beach with bright day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
Athletic women jumping from cliff into sea best friends enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure in Amalfi Coast Italy
4k00:15Athletic women jumping from cliff into sea best friends enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure in Amalfi Coast Italy
Eager blonde woman swimming with a large ocean wave on surfboard and having fun in Australian beach with bright day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:24Eager blonde woman swimming with a large ocean wave on surfboard and having fun in Australian beach with bright day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
Same model in other videos
beautiful dark-skinned girl in jeans stands on the beach by the ocean against the background of a rescue tower.Attractive sexy model positive
4k00:09beautiful dark-skinned girl in jeans stands on the beach by the ocean against the background of a rescue tower.Attractive sexy model positive
Portrait of a beautiful dark-skinned model on the beach. The girl looks at the camera. Portrait of a beauty with a bright look
4k00:08Portrait of a beautiful dark-skinned model on the beach. The girl looks at the camera. Portrait of a beauty with a bright look
Close up of dark skinned girl in the beach in a ocean. The girl looks into the camera with a sexy look
4k00:07Close up of dark skinned girl in the beach in a ocean. The girl looks into the camera with a sexy look
beautiful dark-skinned model in a white bikini. The girl poses on the sea. The general plan. One girl and the ocean in the evening
4k00:15beautiful dark-skinned model in a white bikini. The girl poses on the sea. The general plan. One girl and the ocean in the evening
Back view of a girl in swimsuit.Beautiful dark-skinned model in a white bikini
4k00:09Back view of a girl in swimsuit.Beautiful dark-skinned model in a white bikini
Sexy woman in summer. Attractive people. Lifestyle. A girl in an ocean
4k00:05Sexy woman in summer. Attractive people. Lifestyle. A girl in an ocean
gorgeous black woman looking at camera and smiling in white bikini
4k00:09gorgeous black woman looking at camera and smiling in white bikini
Beautiful dark-skinned model in a white bikini. A girl poses in a swimsuit against the background of the sun. Positive vibes. Attractive people
4k00:04Beautiful dark-skinned model in a white bikini. A girl poses in a swimsuit against the background of the sun. Positive vibes. Attractive people

Related video keywords