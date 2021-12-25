0
Stock video
bright beauty in a white bodysuit with beautiful lips and a sexy female figure. Red camera, slow motion
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1084391830
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|555.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|10.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:13woman athlete training kickboxing exercise workout punching bag tough female fighter practice boxing in gym enjoying fitness lifestyle
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:13Weight loss and body image concept. Woman with perfect fit body walking confident on beach. Unrecognizable sexy young woman. RED EPIC SLOW MOTION STEADICAM.
4k00:15Close-up of slender female legs against the blue water by the pool on a hot summer day, under the sun. The girl dangles her legs in the water of the pool, resting, sunbathing. Slow motion, 4K
4k00:14Following Shot of the Beautiful Athletic WomanWalking into Hardcore Gym, Greets Her Friends and Fellow Athletes. Ready for Her Power Workout, Strength Exercise and Bodybuilding Training Session
4k00:12Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:18Portrait of Beautiful Kickboxing woman breathing heavily in fitness studio tired from workout strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Portrait of a girl in a white bodysuit. Sexy female athletic figure. Red camera, professional shooting
Related video keywords
attractivebeautifulbeautybikiniblondebodybreastbrunettedancingdreamenergy womaneroticeroticaexpressionfashionfashion girlfashion modelfemalefitness girlfitness modelgirlglamourgorgeousladylovelymodelmodel fashionnakedone cute womanperformerportraitprettyseductivesensualserioussexsexysexy bodysexy legssexy womanslow motionsportswomanstudiostylishsweetunderwearvoguewoman bed