0
Stock video
boy model poses against the background of clouds. A man in a shirt with a beautiful body
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1084391782
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|223.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08muscular young man running athlete sprinting fast intense workout challenge training endurance in urban city
4k00:13fitness athletes training using battle ropes intense workout team exercise challenge in gym friends enjoying healthy bodybuilding endurance practice lifestyle together slow motion
4k00:11Yoga class at sunset, happy diverse group of young people practicing yoga tree pose together, stretching health and wellness
hd00:18Young attractive couple practicing yoga stretching workout at home, healthy lifestyle body care
hd00:16Close up slow motion shot of legs of a runner in sneakers. Male sports man jogging outdoors in a park, stepping into muddy puddle. Single runner running in rain, making splash.
4k00:07Playful crazy young daddy and cute kid son having fun dancing together in living room interior, happy funny active child boy copy father jumping laughing at home, carefree male family leisure indoors
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Attractive caucasian girl is drinking a protein shake drink next to a treadmill in the sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Gorgeous couple in love. The boy and the girl are red . Close-up of attractive people at sunset. Slow Motion
Related video keywords
attractivebeachbeautifulbeautybodyboyfriendcaucasiancouple beachcouple in lovecouple kissingcouple lovefamilygirlgirlfriendhandshappinessholdinghusbandkisslovemalemanmarriagemarriedmountainoceanpassionateportraitprettyrelationshiprelationship man womanrelaxingromanceromanticsatisfactionsexysilhouettestylesunrisetogethertropicalunderwearvalentineweddingwomanyoung