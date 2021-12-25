0
Stock video
Panning through giant redwood trees in Avenue Of The Giants road in California, during the Spring of 2021
O
By Omri Soudry
- Stock footage ID: 1084391725
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|55.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Aerial shot flying over a mountainous forest in the Sierra Nevadas. Tall trees, blue skies: shot flies by tall trees on the right. Redwoods, pine, fir trees. National Forest land.
4k00:12Looking down on amazing green forest jungle of Ireland, Britian, Scotland and Europe. Spring and Summer,