0
Stock video
Determined attractive athletic black woman boxer in boxing gloves improving punching techniques, practicing bobbing and hitting uppercut while exercising with male trainer in sport club.
C
By CabbageVP
- Stock footage ID: 1084391632
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|442.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12A woman lifts a large tire on an artificial turf field while working out exercising - fitness crossfit exercise workout
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:13woman athlete training kickboxing exercise workout punching bag tough female fighter practice boxing in gym enjoying fitness lifestyle
4k00:15Fighter woman fist close up - boxer strikes into the side of the camcorder. Spectator video boxing. Strong aggressive young girl woman boxing in the ring as a symbol of feminism and successful women
4k00:10Young athletic woman meditating on the top of a mountain, zen yoga meditation practice in nature
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:06Male and Female Couple Exercising on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Muscular Athletes Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout in Luxury Fitness Club. Back View Slow Motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:10Attractive caucasian girl is drinking a protein shake drink next to a treadmill in the sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Active motivated lovely athletic black female boxer in boxing gloves striking focus mitt, held by personal male coach, training and improving boxing techniques during workout in sport club.
4k00:08Close-up of male boxing trainer wrapping hand of black female boxer with wrist wrap, protecting from injuries and preparing for sparring at gym.
4k00:19Portrait of motivated beautiful sporty fit African female fighter in boxing gloves exercising with personal male trainer, practicing and improving bobbing defensive techniques in sport club.
4k00:10Rear view of experienced male boxing coach with focus mitt training and teaching attractive motivated sporty fit African woman boxer punching techniques, practicing punch combinations in sport club.
4k00:11Determined attractive sporty fit African American female boxer training boxing technique with personal male coach, performing slipping defense tactic and throwing hook while exercising at gym.
4k00:09Portrait of concentrated attractive athletic African female fighter throwing one two combo, improving offensive tactics, practicing combination of jab a cross punches while exercising with male coach.
4k00:08Portrait of determined attractive sporty fit African American woman fighter training boxing with male coach, practicing bobbing defensive movement paired with jab while exercising in sport club.
Related video keywords
20sactiveafrican americanathleteathleticattractivebobbingboxerboxingcaucasiancoachcombinationconcentrationcrossdeterminationdiversityeffortenduranceexercisefighterfitglovesgymhealthyhittingimprovementkickboxingmanmmamotivationmulticulturalpracticingprofessionalprotectivepunchskillsportsportspersonsportswearstrengthteamworktechniquetrainertrainingtwouppercutwomanworkout