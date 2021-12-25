 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of frozen Lake Paravani. The largest lake in Georgia at an altitude of more than 2000 meters.

M

By Microscope

  • Stock footage ID: 1084391584
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4807.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV93.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18.4 MB

Related stock videos

Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
4k00:14Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
Aerial view of a frozen forest with snow covered trees at winter. Flight above winter forest in Finland, top view.
4k00:16Aerial view of a frozen forest with snow covered trees at winter. Flight above winter forest in Finland, top view.
Fly Over Majestic Mountain Peaks Golden Hour Matterhorn Mountaineering Existential Thoughts Nature 4k Slow Motion
4k00:12Fly Over Majestic Mountain Peaks Golden Hour Matterhorn Mountaineering Existential Thoughts Nature 4k Slow Motion
Global Warming and Climate Change - Giant Iceberg from melting glacier in Ilulissat, Greenland. Aerial drone of arctic nature landscape famous for being heavily affected by global warming.
4k00:30Global Warming and Climate Change - Giant Iceberg from melting glacier in Ilulissat, Greenland. Aerial drone of arctic nature landscape famous for being heavily affected by global warming.
Antarctica Aerial Majestic Landscape Drone View. Snow Covered Arctic Extreme Nature Mountain Beauty. Frozen South Pole Winter Land Helicopter Above Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:14Antarctica Aerial Majestic Landscape Drone View. Snow Covered Arctic Extreme Nature Mountain Beauty. Frozen South Pole Winter Land Helicopter Above Footage 4K (UHD)
Flying Through Clouds Above Mountain Tops Paradise Heaven Eternity Creation Mountain Range Winter Snow Cold Sunset Sunrise Golden Hour High Peaks Wonderful Inspiring Natural Landscape 4K
4k00:26Flying Through Clouds Above Mountain Tops Paradise Heaven Eternity Creation Mountain Range Winter Snow Cold Sunset Sunrise Golden Hour High Peaks Wonderful Inspiring Natural Landscape 4K
Car driving on winter country road in snowy forest, aerial view from drone in 4k.
4k00:10Car driving on winter country road in snowy forest, aerial view from drone in 4k.
Alps Cold Mountain Top Snow Ice Tourism Sport Eco Travel Mountains Peaks Cliffs Rocks Ridges Landscape Drone Aerial Flight Over Swiss Mountain Range Golden Hour Inspiring Nature 4k Slow Motion
4k00:14Alps Cold Mountain Top Snow Ice Tourism Sport Eco Travel Mountains Peaks Cliffs Rocks Ridges Landscape Drone Aerial Flight Over Swiss Mountain Range Golden Hour Inspiring Nature 4k Slow Motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
4k00:18Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:13Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
AERIAL MS Glacier front in Neko Harbor / Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica
4k00:15AERIAL MS Glacier front in Neko Harbor / Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica

Related video keywords