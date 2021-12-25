 
Stock video

2022 Happy New Year (Bonne Année) Background. Buon anno (Frohes Neues Jahr) 2022 new year holiday (Feliz Ano Novo) new year party animation 4k. Bonne anne or Shana Tova and Akemashite omedetō wishes.

B

By BackgroundVideo

  • Stock footage ID: 1084391491
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP447 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV44.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.8 MB

