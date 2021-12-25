0
Stock video
A man vacuums the parquet floor in the apartment. Room cleaning
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084391311
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Two cute little african children siblings play with wooden blocks on warm heated floor at home kindergarten, small mixed race kids boy and girl building castle of toys, children development concept
4k00:084k video of Woman housekeeper with mop and bucket with cleaning agents for cleaning floor at home, Floor care and cleaning services
Related video keywords
apartmentapplianceappliancesautomaticbrushcleancleanercleanlinesscleannesscloseupdevicedirtdirtydomesticdusteffectiveelectricelectricalequipmenteverydayfemalefloorholdinghomehousehousekeepinghousewifehouseworkinteriorliving roommachinemodernoffpersonrobotroboticroomservicesmartsofatechnologytoolvacuumvacuum cleanervacuumingwhitewomanwork