 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Remove a very dirty floor, vacuum the scattered powder mixture. The man is vacuuming the tiles on the floor

A

By Andrii_Video Production

  • Stock footage ID: 1084391305
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV383.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV37.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.3 MB

Related stock videos

Hoover
hd00:19Hoover
A carpet cleaner finishes cleaning a dirty apartment carpet with a steam cleaner. Watch him demonstrate the steam of the carpet cleaning machine at the end.
4k00:56A carpet cleaner finishes cleaning a dirty apartment carpet with a steam cleaner. Watch him demonstrate the steam of the carpet cleaning machine at the end.
Vacuuming various surfaces.
hd00:15Vacuuming various surfaces.
Vacuuming various surfaces.
hd00:15Vacuuming various surfaces.
Touching the dust on a surface of furniture with finger
4k00:06Touching the dust on a surface of furniture with finger
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 9, 2015: A professional carpet cleaner washes stains out of a cream colored carpet.
hd00:28SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 9, 2015: A professional carpet cleaner washes stains out of a cream colored carpet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 9, 2015: A professional carpet cleaner washes stains out of a cream colored carpet.
hd00:07SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 9, 2015: A professional carpet cleaner washes stains out of a cream colored carpet.
A vacuum comes in and cleans up sawdust from the dirty floor
hd00:23A vacuum comes in and cleans up sawdust from the dirty floor

Related video keywords