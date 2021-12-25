0
Stock video
A man vacuums the fleece rug in the apartment. Room cleaning. Cleaning the carpet with a vacuum cleaner
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084391299
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|702.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08A man vacuums a fleece rug in an apartment. Cleaning of rooms in apartments. Cleaning the carpet with a vacuum cleaner
4k00:08Close up of hands of caucasian man and woman that spread rug on the floor of bright spacious room
Related video keywords
adultapartmentappliancebackgroundcasualcaucasianchorescleancleanercleanlinesscleanupdesigndirtdirtydomesticdustelectricequipmentfloorhomehousehouseholdhousekeepinghouseworkhygieneindoorsinteriorjoblifestylelivingmalemanmenmodernpeoplepersonprofessionalroomroutinerugservicesofastaintechnologyvacuumvacuumingwhiteworkworkeryoung