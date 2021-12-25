 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A man vacuums the fleece rug in the apartment. Room cleaning. Cleaning the carpet with a vacuum cleaner

A

By Andrii_Video Production

  • Stock footage ID: 1084391299
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV702.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.7 MB

Related stock videos

Person Knocks Over White Paint Pot - DIY Accident
hd00:12Person Knocks Over White Paint Pot - DIY Accident
A man vacuums a fleece rug in an apartment. Cleaning of rooms in apartments. Cleaning the carpet with a vacuum cleaner
4k00:08A man vacuums a fleece rug in an apartment. Cleaning of rooms in apartments. Cleaning the carpet with a vacuum cleaner
Man vacuums the white rug in the bathroom. Carpet cleaning in the apartment.
4k00:05Man vacuums the white rug in the bathroom. Carpet cleaning in the apartment.
Close up of hands of caucasian man and woman that spread rug on the floor of bright spacious room
4k00:08Close up of hands of caucasian man and woman that spread rug on the floor of bright spacious room
The cleaner vacuums the fluffy white rug, cleaning the apartment
hd00:16The cleaner vacuums the fluffy white rug, cleaning the apartment
Young man finds a lost sock under the bed in the living room. Evening night time
hd00:16Young man finds a lost sock under the bed in the living room. Evening night time
Footage of a man cleans the carpet using a vacuum.
4k00:13Footage of a man cleans the carpet using a vacuum.
CIRCA 1960s - A professional carpet cleaner uses myriad equipment on a woman's living room.
hd00:49CIRCA 1960s - A professional carpet cleaner uses myriad equipment on a woman's living room.

Related video keywords