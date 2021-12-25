0
Stock video
White Jewish calendar with star of david icon isolated on grey background. Hanukkah calendar day. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
- Stock footage ID: 1084390990
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|1.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1 MB
