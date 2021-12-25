 
White Recycle bin with recycle symbol icon isolated on grey background. Trash can icon. Garbage bin sign. Recycle basket sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1084390954
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP41.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.1 MB

