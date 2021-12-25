0
Stock video
White Star of David icon isolated on grey background. Jewish religion symbol. Symbol of Israel. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084390915
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|1.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:24Flags of Israel on flagpoles waving on the wind against blue sky. View from below. Three dimensional rendering 3D animation.
hd00:07MASADA, ISRAEL, October 04 2018: Israel state flag waving at the top of Masada National Park in Israel.
hd00:12Tropical palms on the background of the flag of Israel, Israeli flag against the blue sky, shallow depth of field, sunny day
hd00:15Perfectly seamless loop features the flag of the nation of Israel, with blue Star of David isolated on green background, waving in the wind and viewed close A 3D animation.
4k00:10White line Tombstone with star of david icon isolated on black background. Jewish grave stone. Gravestone icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.