0
Stock video
Yellow Spoon icon isolated on grey background. Cooking utensil. Cutlery sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
V
By VectorV
- Stock footage ID: 1084390660
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|307 kB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|669 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Yellow Kitchen ladle icon isolated on grey background. Cooking utensil. Cutlery spoon sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Kitchen ladle icon isolated on grey background. Cooking utensil. Cutlery spoon sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Kitchen ladle icon isolated on grey background. Cooking utensil. Cutlery spoon sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Kitchen ladle icon isolated on grey background. Cooking utensil. Cutlery spoon sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Crossed fork and spoon icon isolated on grey background. Cooking utensil. Cutlery sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Chef hat with fork and spoon icon isolated on grey background. Cooking symbol. Restaurant menu. Cooks hat. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Kitchen ladle icon isolated on grey background. Cooking utensil. Cutlery spoon sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Related video keywords
4kanimationbackgroundbanquetbreakfastcafecookcookingcutlerydesigndinerdiningdinnerdishdishwaredomesticeatequipmentfoodforkgreyiconillustrationisolatedkitchenknifelonglunchmealmenumetalobjectplaterestaurantsettingshadowsignsilhouettesilversilverwarespoonstainlesssteelsymboltabletoolutensilvideoyellow