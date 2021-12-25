 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Yellow Hanging sign with text Sold icon isolated on grey background. Sold sticker. Sold signboard. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

V

By VectorV

  • Stock footage ID: 1084390645
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4655 kB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV3.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV799 kB

Related stock videos

Door sign - Do not disturb
hd00:16Door sign - Do not disturb
Greek fire torch animation on Green screen background - Greek Fire torch with fire flame - ( Yellow & red and white Flame) - Cartoon Fire torch animated pack
4k00:32Greek fire torch animation on Green screen background - Greek Fire torch with fire flame - ( Yellow & red and white Flame) - Cartoon Fire torch animated pack
Message: "I stay at home" on the Spanish flag hanging in the Madrid city hall for the state of alarm in Spain by the covid-19. Filmed in Madrid, Spain on March 29, 2020.
4k00:17Message: "I stay at home" on the Spanish flag hanging in the Madrid city hall for the state of alarm in Spain by the covid-19. Filmed in Madrid, Spain on March 29, 2020.
blue ribbon flag in tribute to those affected by the coronavirus hanging in the city of Madrid for the state of alarm in Spain by the covid-19. Filmed in Madrid, Spain on March 29, 2020.
4k00:16blue ribbon flag in tribute to those affected by the coronavirus hanging in the city of Madrid for the state of alarm in Spain by the covid-19. Filmed in Madrid, Spain on March 29, 2020.
Clean laundry Shirts Animated icon On White background - In and out animation
4k00:08Clean laundry Shirts Animated icon On White background - In and out animation
Chisinau, Republic of Moldova 06/22/2017. Moldovan flag hanging in Triumphal arch of Chisinau, is moving by wind.
4k00:12Chisinau, Republic of Moldova 06/22/2017. Moldovan flag hanging in Triumphal arch of Chisinau, is moving by wind.
Dubai Metro navigation sign, blinking indicator board, to trains direction, English and Arabic inscription. Hang under ceiling, close up view.
hd00:19Dubai Metro navigation sign, blinking indicator board, to trains direction, English and Arabic inscription. Hang under ceiling, close up view.
Road signs Yield,Yield to pedestrians. Road signs in South Africa. 3d animation with alpha matte channel. 4k hanging, swinging metal sign, symbol.Regulatory signs,priority signs,warning signs
4k00:16 Road signs Yield,Yield to pedestrians. Road signs in South Africa. 3d animation with alpha matte channel. 4k hanging, swinging metal sign, symbol.Regulatory signs,priority signs,warning signs

Related video keywords