0
Stock video
Yellow Burning match with fire icon isolated on grey background. Match with fire. Matches sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
V
By VectorV
- Stock footage ID: 1084390627
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|627 kB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|798 kB
Related stock videos
hd00:30Dramatic slow motion macro shot of a match igniting on fire. Shot at 480 frames per second. Very clean black background.
hd00:30The passion of one ignites new ideas, emotions, change. Matches in a row, spreading flame from one to the next, illustrate the concept of passion and a desire for change spreading through society.
4k00:10Macro shot of a match that is access. Concept: passion, power, sportiness, engines, aggression and strength.
4k00:11Macro shot of a match that is access. Concept: passion, power, sportiness, engines, aggression and strength.