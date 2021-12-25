0
Stock video
Yellow Hanging sign with text For Sale icon isolated on grey background. Signboard with text For Sale. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
V
By VectorV
- Stock footage ID: 1084390615
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|795 kB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|858 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:32Greek fire torch animation on Green screen background - Greek Fire torch with fire flame - ( Yellow & red and white Flame) - Cartoon Fire torch animated pack
4k00:17Message: "I stay at home" on the Spanish flag hanging in the Madrid city hall for the state of alarm in Spain by the covid-19. Filmed in Madrid, Spain on March 29, 2020.
4k00:16blue ribbon flag in tribute to those affected by the coronavirus hanging in the city of Madrid for the state of alarm in Spain by the covid-19. Filmed in Madrid, Spain on March 29, 2020.
4k00:12Chisinau, Republic of Moldova 06/22/2017. Moldovan flag hanging in Triumphal arch of Chisinau, is moving by wind.
hd00:19Dubai Metro navigation sign, blinking indicator board, to trains direction, English and Arabic inscription. Hang under ceiling, close up view.
Related video keywords
4kadvertisementadvertisinganimationbackgroundbillboardblankboardbusinessbuycommercialconceptconstructiondesignestateflatfor salegrassgreyhanginghomehousehousingiconillustrationisolatedlongmarketingmessageobjectopenoutdoorspromotionpropertypurchaserealrealtorrentrentalsaleshadowsignsignboardsoldsuccesssymboltagtradevideoyellow