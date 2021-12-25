0
Stock video
Yellow Search package icon isolated on grey background. Parcel tracking symbol. Magnifying glass and cardboard box. Logistic and delivery. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
V
By VectorV
- Stock footage ID: 1084390546
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|538 kB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|742 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Yellow Search package icon isolated on grey background. Parcel tracking symbol. Magnifying glass and cardboard box. Logistic and delivery. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Search package icon isolated on grey background. Parcel tracking symbol. Magnifying glass and cardboard box. Logistic and delivery. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Search barcode icon isolated on grey background. Magnifying glass searching barcode. Barcode label sticker. Research barcode. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Delivery tracking icon isolated on grey background. Parcel tracking. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Yellow Mobile smart phone with app delivery tracking icon isolated on grey background. Parcel tracking. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black Computer monitor with app delivery tracking icon isolated on white background. Parcel tracking. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black Laptop with app delivery tracking icon isolated on white background. Parcel tracking. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Related video keywords
4kanimationappboxbusinesscardboardcargocartonconceptcontainerdeliverydesigndistributionelementexpressfindflatfragileglassgreyiconillustrationisolatedlinelogisticlogisticslongmagnifyingoperatororderoutlinepackagepackagingparcelqualitysearchserviceshadowshipmentshippingsignstocksupportsymboltrackingtransportvideowebyellow