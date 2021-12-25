0
Stock video
White gradient wall pattern, abstract business and corporate style background
M
By MotionFlow
- Stock footage ID: 1084388941
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|783.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:083d render, abstract seamless background, looped animation, fluorescent ultraviolet light, glowing neon lines, moving forward inside endless tunnel, blue pink spectrum, modern colorful illumination
4k00:12TV Series COLORFUL neon glow color moving seamless art loop background abstract motion screen background animated box shapes 4K loop lines design 4K laser show looped animation ultraviolet spectrum 4K
4k00:13Bright video screens of personal data and information being moved around a dark internet made of millions of flying glass blocks of content. Abstract 4K animation.
4k00:13Abstract Architecture Background. White Circular Building loop . 3d Rendering 3d circles pattern with blinds effect. White clean rings animation. Abstract background for business presentation. Seamles
4k00:13Morning sun lighting the room, shadow background overlays. Transparent shadow of tropical leaves. Abstract gray shadow background of natural leaves tree branch falling on white wall
4k00:15Modern architecture detail, contemporary minimal concrete wall pattern in summer sunlight & sun rays geometric abstract background interior industrial construction structure
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
abstractanimationarchitecturebackdropbackgroundsblock shapebrickbrick wallbuilding exteriorbuilding featurebuilt structurecementclose-upcolorscomputerconcreteconstruction industryconstruction materialcopy spacedecordecorationdesigndirtyfacadeflooringgraphic designlightmaterialmodernmotionnatural phenomenonobjectoldoutdoorsoverlayspaintpatternrockroughstone materialsurface levelsurrounding walltextured effecttiletiled floorwallwallpaperwhite color