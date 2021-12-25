0
Stock video
Blue and purple water waves and circles, abstract business and corporate style background
M
By MotionFlow
- Stock footage ID: 1084388794
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|950.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Abstract seamless loop of 3D render neon circle. Blue and purple neon circles abstract futuristic hi-tech motion background seamless loop. Video 3d animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160
hd00:083d render, abstract seamless background, looped animation, fluorescent ultraviolet light, glowing neon lines, moving forward inside endless tunnel, blue pink spectrum, modern colorful illumination
4k00:16Color neon gradient. Moving abstract blurred background. The colors vary with position, producing smooth color transitions. Purple pink blue ultraviolet
4k00:10Abstract creative cosmic background. Hyper jump into another galaxy. Speed of light, neon glowing rays in motion. Beautiful fireworks, colorful explosion, big bang. Moving through stars. Seamless loop
4k00:06Seamless loop of 2D animation of glowing horizontal lines streaming across the screen. Deep blues and vibrant purples make this a great seamless loop abstract background.
4k00:20Wormhole through time and space, warp through science fiction. Abstract jump in space in hyperspace among colorful stars. Flying through blue purple data tunnel. Seamless loop, 3d animation in 4K
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:27Multi colored powder flying in slow motion as camera pulls away and rotates, shot with high speed motion control.
4k00:08Abstract 3d render, geometric background, modern animation, motion design, 4k seamless looped video
4k00:08Abstract background with vibrant blue and purple spectrum 3d looped animation fluorescent ultraviolet light glowing neon colors. Abstract background with neon circle great for product presentation
Related video keywords
abstractanimationbackdropbackgroundsblueblurred motionbrightcelebrationcirclecolorscomputercomputer graphiccreativitycurvedarkdecorationdeepdesignexplodingfantasyfractalfuturisticgalaxyglitterglowinggraphic designilluminatedillustrationlightmodernmotionmulti colorednatural phenomenonnaturenebulanightoverlayspatternpink colorpurplescienceshapeshinysoftnessspacestarvibrant colorwallpaperwave