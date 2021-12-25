0
Stock video
Forest and white snow with snowflakes falling, holidays and winter style background for Happy New Year and Merry Christmas
M
By MotionFlow
- Stock footage ID: 1084388737
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|99.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Snow covered winter forest under stormy snowfall and dark sky. Winter scene as 4k animation loop.
4k00:16Aerial view of a frozen forest with snow covered trees at winter. Flight above winter forest in Finland, top view.
4k00:24Moving white clouds blue sky scenic aerial view. Drone flies high back in blue sky through the fluffy clouds in the evening at the bright sun. Sun is hidden behind the clouds at sunset the fog. Nature
4k00:20panda tiger penguin penguins White lion bear Zoo CG fur 3d rendering animal realistic CGI VFX Animation Loop Crowd dance composition 3d mapping cartoon Motion Background,with Alpha Channel
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
abstractadventureanimationsbackdropbackgroundscelebrationcomputercomputer graphicconiferous treedarkdaydesignenvironmentfir treefogforestfrostfrozengraphic designhorizoniceillustrationlandscapemotionmountainmountain rangenaturenew yearnightno peopleoutdoorspanoramicpine treepromotionseasonsilhouettesnowsnowdriftsnowflakesnowingtranquil scenetraveltreevacationswallpaperweatherwhitewinter