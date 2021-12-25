 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Gold and blue round bokeh with fly glitters, holidays and winter style background for Happy New Year and Merry Christmas

M

By MotionFlow

  • Stock footage ID: 1084388620
Video clip length: 00:45FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV843.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.2 MB

Related stock videos

Glowing blue Christmas tree animation with light and particles. 4k
4k00:20Glowing blue Christmas tree animation with light and particles. 4k
New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
4K Video. Trendy Christmas pattern made with various winter and New Year objects on bright light blue background. Minimal Christmas concept.
4k00:134K Video. Trendy Christmas pattern made with various winter and New Year objects on bright light blue background. Minimal Christmas concept.
New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Mobile gold inscription MERRY CHRISTMAS on the background of blue Christmas tree branches with gold and frozen snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation
4k00:30New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Mobile gold inscription MERRY CHRISTMAS on the background of blue Christmas tree branches with gold and frozen snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation
number 2022 neon light bright glowing. 2022 happy New Year dark background with decoration with neon number on Purple and blue Beautiful Gold Glitter Floating background. winter holiday template.
4k00:13number 2022 neon light bright glowing. 2022 happy New Year dark background with decoration with neon number on Purple and blue Beautiful Gold Glitter Floating background. winter holiday template.
New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 BAckground. Green of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 BAckground. Green of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation
Happy New Year 2021 - Abstract Colorful Light with Glitter Snowflakes Greeting Card Text. 4K 3D Happy 2021 new year night club neon banner. 2021 new year celebration festival sign animation.
4k00:10Happy New Year 2021 - Abstract Colorful Light with Glitter Snowflakes Greeting Card Text. 4K 3D Happy 2021 new year night club neon banner. 2021 new year celebration festival sign animation.
Christmas tree with a shinning star on top and snowflakes. Red. MORE COLOR OPTIONS IN MY PORTFOLIO
hd01:00Christmas tree with a shinning star on top and snowflakes. Red. MORE COLOR OPTIONS IN MY PORTFOLIO

Related video keywords