 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

24th March 2021, Lagos Nigeria: Africa elementary and local school building in Africa

A

By Abidemi Ajibodu

  • Stock footage ID: 1084371925
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4226 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV54.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.8 MB

Related stock videos

In Elementary School Class: Portrait of a Brilliant and Cute Black Girl with Braces Writes in Exercise Notebook, Smiles. Junior Classroom with Diverse Group of Bright Children Working Diligently
4k00:16In Elementary School Class: Portrait of a Brilliant and Cute Black Girl with Braces Writes in Exercise Notebook, Smiles. Junior Classroom with Diverse Group of Bright Children Working Diligently
School kids counting with fingers at an elementary school
4k00:12School kids counting with fingers at an elementary school
Group of children with face mask back at school after covid-19 quarantine and lockdown.
4k00:18Group of children with face mask back at school after covid-19 quarantine and lockdown.
Panning shot of teacher assisting children in classroom reading digital tablets / Provo, Utah, United States
4k00:12Panning shot of teacher assisting children in classroom reading digital tablets / Provo, Utah, United States
Elementary school kids chasing football in a field
4k00:26Elementary school kids chasing football in a field
CU, Slow motion, Back view shot: Student runs home from school
hd00:24CU, Slow motion, Back view shot: Student runs home from school
Caring Teacher Explains Lesson to a Classroom Full of Bright Diverse Children. In Elementary School with Group of Smart Multiethnic Kids Learning Science, Whole Classroom Raising Hands Knowing Answer
4k00:10Caring Teacher Explains Lesson to a Classroom Full of Bright Diverse Children. In Elementary School with Group of Smart Multiethnic Kids Learning Science, Whole Classroom Raising Hands Knowing Answer
In Elementary School Class: Enthusiastic Teacher walks between Rows of Bright Diverse Children, Explains Lesson. Group of Smart Multiethnic Kids Learning New Stuff. Side View Tracking Shot
4k00:10In Elementary School Class: Enthusiastic Teacher walks between Rows of Bright Diverse Children, Explains Lesson. Group of Smart Multiethnic Kids Learning New Stuff. Side View Tracking Shot

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Front view of group of diverse schoolkids putting bottles in recycle container at desk in classroom. They are studying about green energy and recycle
4k00:18Front view of group of diverse schoolkids putting bottles in recycle container at desk in classroom. They are studying about green energy and recycle
Portrait of a Caucasian girl looking at camera, children carrying signs with environmental slogans in background, slow motion. Elementary school children ecology awareness protest.
4k00:12Portrait of a Caucasian girl looking at camera, children carrying signs with environmental slogans in background, slow motion. Elementary school children ecology awareness protest.
Diverse male teacher helping a schoolboy sitting in classroom using laptop. children in primary school.
4k00:17Diverse male teacher helping a schoolboy sitting in classroom using laptop. children in primary school.
Front view of adult Caucasian male teacher teaching his kids about globe in classroom. School kids listening to him 4k
4k00:12Front view of adult Caucasian male teacher teaching his kids about globe in classroom. School kids listening to him 4k

Related video keywords