0
Stock video
24th February 2021,Abuja Nigeria : portrait of African health worker checking patient's blood pressure in rural area
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084369747
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|246.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|47.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Older black woman closing her daily pill dispenser after filling it with her prescription medicine as a reminder to remember to take her drugs - rack focus from person to organizer
4k00:14Senior black woman in her 50s or 60s taking two blue pills and swallowing them with a glass of water - OTS
4k00:12Old people in geriatric hospice: Black doctor visiting an aged patient, measuring blood pressure of a senior woman. Group of retired men in foreground playing chess.
hd00:10Doctor puts blood pressure gauge on male patient's arm as he sits on treatment table in office. Shot on Canon 5d Mk2 with a frame rate of 30fps
4k00:09Female healthcare worker checking the blood pressure of a senior black man during a home visit
hd00:16Uganda. 25 April 2017. A Ugandan woman's blood pressure is being mesured by health care worker in a makeshift clinic in Uganda.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
3rd worldafrica facesafrica health careafrica health workerafricanafrican ethnicityafrican nurseafrican peopleage relatedanalogbloodcardiaccardiologistcaucasiancheck-upclinicalcommunity developmentdiagnosediagnosingdiagnosisdiagnosticsemergencyhealinghealth relatedhealth workerhealth-careheartheartbeathelping the poorhospitalhypertensionhypertensivehypotensionlifestyle medicinemedical examinationmedical missionmedicarenurse and patientold womanpoor peoplepressurerural carerural hospitalrural missionsphygmomanometersurgeon and patienttherapy