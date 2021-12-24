 
24th February 2021,Abuja Nigeria : portrait of African health worker checking patient's blood pressure in rural area

By Abidemi Ajibodu

  • Stock footage ID: 1084369738
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4154.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.9 MB

