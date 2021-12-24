0
Stock video
Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021:Attractive woman wearing swimsuit with glasses sunbathing in hotel pool. Woman spending time with her smartphone and relaxing at resort.
R
By Red Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084369213
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|362.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Sexy young gorgeous pinup girl showing silence gesture, taking off her sunglasses and winking
hd00:17Young mother is teaching her cute blonde toddler to swim in the swimming pool. She is sitting by the water then she helps him to dive. Cute child is wearing special protective glasses in the pool
4k00:07Attractive young women in swimming suits and sunglasses lying on white sun loungers into pool sunbathing
4k00:12Afro woman goes walks on balcony in glasses drinking cold cocktail, curly-haired girl in red fashionable swimsuit hiding in shade from sunlight saving herself from heat with healthy lemonades
hd00:52sexy beautiful girl in yellow glasses and a black swimsuit on the edge of pool drinking coctail and smiling. slow motion. summer vacation holiday concept
hd00:27Beautiful girl in yellow glasses and a black swimsuit coming out of the pool. slow motion. summer vacation concept
Related video keywords
beautifulbeautybikinibluebodybrunettecheerfuldayfashionfemalegirlglasseshappyholidayholidayslegsleisurelifestylelongmodelpeoplepersonpoolpoolsiderelaxrelaxationresortselfiesexysittingslenderslimsmartphonesmilingsummersummertimesunbathingsunglassesswimmingswimming poolswimsuitswimweartravelturkish peopleturkish womanturkish womenvacationwaterwomanyoung