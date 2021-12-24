0
Stock video
Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021:Woman wearing sunglasses is enjoying the swimming pool in summer. Woman giving thumbs up sign. Happy and smiling young woman.
R
By Red Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084369177
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|169.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Handsome Santa floating in flamingo inflatable ring into the swimming pool with cocktail glass in hand, chilling and enjoying tropical New Year. Pleasure and happiness concept. Inspiration background
4k00:20Slow motion of young multi-ethnic friends in swimwear are having fun to enjoy their summer vacation together in swimming pool with colorful inflatables in a sunny day.
4k00:07Funny home summer isolation caused by coronavirus quarantine. Young woman with baby pool and laptop screen with waves
hd00:13Blonde Caucasian female in sunglasses sitting near pool while her friends jumping into water splashing smiling laughing playing. In slowmotion
4k00:12Entertainment funny concept: successful man in carnival xmas wear relaxation and tanning on hotel chaise, drinking cocktail and kiss the glass. Summertime lifestyle, funky positive tropical new year
4k00:15Merry Christmas comic concept in the summertime country. Funny Santa sunbathing on the bad near with swimming pool and use laptop like a reflection. Background of offline vacation without technology
4k00:11Handsome Santa floating in flamingo inflatable ring into the swimming pool with cocktail glass in hand, chilling and enjoying tropical New Year. Pleasure and happiness concept. Inspiration background
Related video keywords
asianattractivebeautifulbeautybikinibodycolorfulcutefacefashionfemalegirlglasseshappyholidayholidaysleisurelooking at cameramattressmodelonepleasurepoolrelaxrelaxationsexysmilespastomachsummersummertimesunsunbathingsunglassessunnyswimmingswimming poolswimming suitswimsuitswimweartanningthumbs up signtravelturkish peopleturkish womanturkish womenvacationwaterwomanyellow