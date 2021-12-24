0
Stock video
Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021:Attractive blonde woman wearing sunglasses, black swimsuit, lying by hotel pool and smiling at camera. A perfect, peaceful holiday concept.
R
By Red Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084369159
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|375.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09AERIAL TOP DOWN Cheerful girls and guys playing with ball on colourful floaties in pool. Smiling friends enjoying summer vacation on inflatable pineapple, pizza, flamingo, watermelon, doughnut floats
hd00:12Young mother and father are holding their cute child in their hands in the swimming pool and kissing him from both sides. Happy child is smiling
4k00:18SLOW MOTION CLOSEUP Smiling young people partying on floaties and jumping into pool. Happy teenagers having watergun fight splashing water on inflatable pizza, flamingo, watermelon and doughnut floats
hd00:20SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Young parents and their cute son child jumping over the camera into pool splashing around
4k00:09SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Smiling healthy young Caucasian woman lying on daybed in the shade, hiding from sun and drinking refreshing cocktail in luxurious hotel beach bar overlooking amazing blue ocean
hd00:27Beautiful sexy young woman in summer pool beach. Bikini girl relaxing in tropical swimming pool in sunny day, splashing water with feet. spa Top view of female beautiful legs in water vacation tourism
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
beautifulbeautybikinibluebodybrunettecheerfulfashionfemalegirlglasseshappyholidayholidayslegsleisurelifestylelongmodeloutdoorpeaceful holidaypeoplepoolpoolsiderelaxrelaxationresortselfiesexysittingslendersmartphonesmilingsubbedsummersummertimesunbathingsunglassesswimmingswimming poolswimsuitswimweartravelturkish peopleturkish womanturkish womenvacationwaterwomanyoung