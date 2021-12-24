 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021:Attractive blonde woman in sunglasses in black swimsuit lying on chaise lounge by hotel pool. A perfect, peaceful holiday concept.

R

By Red Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1084369138
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV442.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Sexy young gorgeous pinup girl showing silence gesture, taking off her sunglasses and winking
4k00:13Sexy young gorgeous pinup girl showing silence gesture, taking off her sunglasses and winking
SLOW MOTION CLOSEUP Smiling young people partying on floaties and jumping into pool. Happy teenagers having watergun fight splashing water on inflatable pizza, flamingo, watermelon and doughnut floats
4k00:18SLOW MOTION CLOSEUP Smiling young people partying on floaties and jumping into pool. Happy teenagers having watergun fight splashing water on inflatable pizza, flamingo, watermelon and doughnut floats
Slow motion of young multi-ethnic friends in swimwear are having fun to enjoy their summer vacation together in swimming pool with colorful inflatables in a sunny day.
4k00:20Slow motion of young multi-ethnic friends in swimwear are having fun to enjoy their summer vacation together in swimming pool with colorful inflatables in a sunny day.
AERIAL, TOP DOWN, CINEMAGRAPH: Cheerful young woman sunbathing while relaxing on a cool inflatable doughnut in her backyard pool. Happy girl in pink bikini lying on a funny floatie in amazing pool.
4k00:20AERIAL, TOP DOWN, CINEMAGRAPH: Cheerful young woman sunbathing while relaxing on a cool inflatable doughnut in her backyard pool. Happy girl in pink bikini lying on a funny floatie in amazing pool.
Young hipster friends drinking mojito cocktails at summer bar on tropical island summer holidays
4k00:11Young hipster friends drinking mojito cocktails at summer bar on tropical island summer holidays
Sexy young girl with sunglasses on the yellow rubber ring posing in the swimming pool
hd00:25Sexy young girl with sunglasses on the yellow rubber ring posing in the swimming pool
Aerial shot of young multi-ethnic friends in swimwear are relaxing in swimming pool with colorful inflatables in a sunny day.
4k00:12Aerial shot of young multi-ethnic friends in swimwear are relaxing in swimming pool with colorful inflatables in a sunny day.
Young hipster couple on tropical island summer vacations toasting with cocktails at beach bar
4k00:10Young hipster couple on tropical island summer vacations toasting with cocktails at beach bar

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Following Shot of a Beautiful Woman Walking on the Yacht's Deck. Sun Shines, Islands and Azure Sea in the Background. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Following Shot of a Beautiful Woman Walking on the Yacht's Deck. Sun Shines, Islands and Azure Sea in the Background. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Dolly Shot of Three Beautiful Young Women Sunbathing on a Yacht's Deck. Gorgeous Slim Girls in a Swimsuits. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:09Dolly Shot of Three Beautiful Young Women Sunbathing on a Yacht's Deck. Gorgeous Slim Girls in a Swimsuits. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Dolly Shot of Three Beautiful Young Women Sunbathing on a Yacht's Deck. Gorgeous Slim Girls in a Swimsuits. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Dolly Shot of Three Beautiful Young Women Sunbathing on a Yacht's Deck. Gorgeous Slim Girls in a Swimsuits. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Cheerful young female in sunglasses and swimwear smiling and looking at camera while lying in clean sea water on sunny day on sandy beach
4k00:33Cheerful young female in sunglasses and swimwear smiling and looking at camera while lying in clean sea water on sunny day on sandy beach

Related video keywords