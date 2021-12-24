0
Stock video
Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021:A woman in a bikini wearing sunglasses enjoys the swimming pool in summer. Fun young woman giving victory sign. Happy and smiling young woman.
R
By Red Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084369087
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|273.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Sexy young gorgeous pinup girl showing silence gesture, taking off her sunglasses and winking
4k00:18SLOW MOTION CLOSEUP Smiling young people partying on floaties and jumping into pool. Happy teenagers having watergun fight splashing water on inflatable pizza, flamingo, watermelon and doughnut floats
4k00:20Slow motion of young multi-ethnic friends in swimwear are having fun to enjoy their summer vacation together in swimming pool with colorful inflatables in a sunny day.
4k00:14SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP Happy smiling students have water gun fight on colorful floaties at pool party on spring break. Cheerful young people have fun on inflatable flamingo pizza watermelon and doughnut
hd00:13Blonde Caucasian female in sunglasses sitting near pool while her friends jumping into water splashing smiling laughing playing. In slowmotion
4k00:15SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP Happy smiling students have water gun fight on colorful floaties at pool party on spring break. Cheerful young people have fun on inflatable flamingo pizza watermelon and doughnut
4k00:21SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP Happy smiling students drinking alcohol cocktails on colorful floaties at pool party on spring break. Cheerful young people having fun on inflatable pizza, watermelon and doughnut
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Following Shot of a Beautiful Woman Walking on the Yacht's Deck. Sun Shines, Islands and Azure Sea in the Background. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:09Dolly Shot of Three Beautiful Young Women Sunbathing on a Yacht's Deck. Gorgeous Slim Girls in a Swimsuits. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Dolly Shot of Three Beautiful Young Women Sunbathing on a Yacht's Deck. Gorgeous Slim Girls in a Swimsuits. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Related video keywords
asianattractivebeautifulbeautybikinibodycolorfulcutefacefashionfemalegirlglasseshappyholidayholidaysleisurelooking at cameramattressmodelonepleasurepoolrelaxrelaxationsexysmilespastomachsummersummertimesunsunbathingsunglassessunnyswimmingswimming poolswimming suitswimsuitswimweartanningtravelturkish peopleturkish womanturkish womenvacationvictory signwaterwomanyellow