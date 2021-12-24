0
Stock video
Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021: Youngest mother and daughter in sunglasses cooling down by eating sweet watermelon. Mother and daughter eating watermelon taking selfie while eating watermelon.
R
By Red Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084369063
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|217.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Happy family time and relationship, Asian big family having small party eating food together at home. Grandparent is happy to see his child and nephew eating and sharing food on dining table at home.
4k00:20happy family eating thanksgiving meal together enjoying tasty homemade lunch holiday celebration feast overhead
4k00:36Sisters or friends holding tray with huge turkey for thanksgiving dinner, happy large family cheering. 4K UHD 60 FPS SLOW MOTION Blackmagic RAW
4k00:13Sisters or friends holding tray with huge turkey for thanksgiving dinner, happy large family cheering. 4K UHD 60 FPS SLOW MOTION Blackmagic RAW
4k00:22Happy family time and relationship, Asian big family having party eating food and toasting wine glass together at home. People is happy and enjoy eating meal on dining table at home.
4k00:22family eating thanksgiving meal together enjoying raising toast tasty homemade lunch holiday celebration feast overhead
4k00:22happy family preparing table enjoying delicious thanksgiving meal together tasty homemade lunch holiday celebration top view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
basketbeautifulcaucasiancheerfulchildchildhooddaughterdresseatingfamilyfatherfemalefoodfruitfungirlgrasshappyholidaysjoykidleisurelifestylelovemanmeadowmommotheroutdoorsparentparkpeoplepicnicselfiesistersmartphonesmilesummersummertimetogetherturkish gturkish girlturkish kidsturkish peoplevacationwatermelonweekendswomanyoung