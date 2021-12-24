0
Stock video
Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021:Black swimsuit woman wearing sunglasses in summer enjoy swimming pool.Beautiful adult woman in stylish swimsuit is in swimming pool, lady is happy and smiling.
R
By Red Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084369051
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|219.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Sexy young gorgeous pinup girl showing silence gesture, taking off her sunglasses and winking
4k00:18SLOW MOTION CLOSEUP Smiling young people partying on floaties and jumping into pool. Happy teenagers having watergun fight splashing water on inflatable pizza, flamingo, watermelon and doughnut floats
4k00:20Slow motion of young multi-ethnic friends in swimwear are having fun to enjoy their summer vacation together in swimming pool with colorful inflatables in a sunny day.
4k00:20AERIAL, TOP DOWN, CINEMAGRAPH: Cheerful young woman sunbathing while relaxing on a cool inflatable doughnut in her backyard pool. Happy girl in pink bikini lying on a funny floatie in amazing pool.
4k00:11Young hipster friends drinking mojito cocktails at summer bar on tropical island summer holidays
4k00:12Aerial shot of young multi-ethnic friends in swimwear are relaxing in swimming pool with colorful inflatables in a sunny day.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Following Shot of a Beautiful Woman Walking on the Yacht's Deck. Sun Shines, Islands and Azure Sea in the Background. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:09Dolly Shot of Three Beautiful Young Women Sunbathing on a Yacht's Deck. Gorgeous Slim Girls in a Swimsuits. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Dolly Shot of Three Beautiful Young Women Sunbathing on a Yacht's Deck. Gorgeous Slim Girls in a Swimsuits. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Related video keywords
asianattractivebeautifulbeautybikinibodycolorfulcutefacefashionfemalefreshgirlglasseshappyholidayholidaysleisurelooking at cameramattressmodelonepleasurepoolrelaxrelaxationsexysmilespastomachsummersummertimesunsunbathingsunglassessunnyswimmingswimming poolswimming suitswimsuitswimweartanningtravelturkish peopleturkish womanturkish womenvacationwaterwoman