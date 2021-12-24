0
Stock video
Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021: View of the river and nature from the excursion boat on the Akyaka river in Muğla. View from the boat. Concept of excursion with summer tourism.
R
By Red Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084369015
Video clip length: 00:37FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|539.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|132.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|26.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:23Aerial View. Car on a winding road in the hills. Altai Mountains, Siberia, Russia. Summer 2013
4k00:28Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forests, fields and river in sunrise soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K
hd00:45Aerial View. Sunset. Flight over a green grassy rocky hills. Altai Mountains, Siberia, Russia. Summer 2013
hd00:13Aerial View: Mangrove forest in Krabi province, Thailand, February 2014. Krabi is a town on the west coast of southern Thailand at the mouth of the Krabi River where it empties in Phangnga Bay.
hd00:14Famous Skogafoss waterfall. Popular tourist attraction. Location Skoga river, Iceland, Europe. Unique place on earth. Explore the world's beauty. Save environment. Shooting in HD 1080 video.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
adventurebeachbeautifulboatbrucecampingcanadacliffcoastcruiseenvironmentfieldfishfishingforestfreedomfriendfriendshipfungamegreatgreengreen fieldhappyhillholidaylakelandscapemountainmuglanaturalnatureoutdoorparkrecreationreflectionriverriver cruiserscenicskyspringsummertourismtraveltreetreesturkeyvacationviewwater