0
Stock video
Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021:Attractive woman wearing swimsuit with sunglasses sitting near hotel pool.Sunbathing woman taking selfie with smart phone and giving thumbs up sign while relaxing at resort.
R
By Red Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084369012
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|363.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Slow motion close up of young multi-ethnic girlfriends with sunglasses in swimwear are having fun to enjoy their summer vacation together and taking a selfie in swimming pool in a sunny day.
4k00:18Beautiful girl doing selfie in the phone on the sea in a Santa Claus hat, wearing sunglasses, in a white swimsuit and white headphones, background of sea blue water.
4k00:16Attractive blonde woman in a black swimsuit with sunglasses sitting by the hotel pool. Sunbathing woman taking selfie with smartphone while relaxing at resort.
4k00:07Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021:Attractive blonde woman wearing swimsuit with sunglasses sitting near hotel pool.Sunbathing woman making victory sign by taking selfie with smartphone while relaxing at resort.
4k00:07Muğla,Turkey-06.01.2021:Attractive woman wearing swimsuit with glasses sunbathing in hotel pool. Woman taking a selfie with her smartphone and making the perfect sign while relaxing at the resort.
Related video keywords
attractivebeachbeachwearbeautifulbikinibluebodybrightcarefreefemalegirlhappyhathealthyholidayleisurelifestylemodelnatureoceanpeoplepersonpoolprettyrelaxrelaxationseaselfiesexysmartphonesmilingsummersummertimesunbathingsunglassessunnyswimswimming poolswimsuitswimweartakingthumbs uptravelturkish peopleturkish womanturkish womenvacationwaterwomanyoung