Young female barn owner carrying heavy farming wood box walking through grass field in the morning, walking with natural freshness, protective rubber boots walking inside farm, start harvesting season
T
- Stock footage ID: 1084273372
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|613.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|38.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.6 MB
