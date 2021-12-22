0
Stock video
Close up shot of asian female body sitting down on soaked sand stroking on orange cat, tourist having fun on summer holiday vacation, tropical island beach, human and animal friendship, pet adoption
T
- Stock footage ID: 1084269733
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|190.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Silhouette Shot from behind of Young Asian woman open window curtain to enjoy beautiful day light, sitting down on bed with beautiful morning sunshine, deep sleep getting up late on weekends
4k00:06Young Asian woman in medical mask grocery walk toward camera shot, at supermarket during covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Young lady stocks up food and toilet paper during quarantine and self-isolation
4k00:06Young Asian lady wear mask walking with grocery cart, looking around at shelves and product, camera shot view from behind at supermarket during covid-19 corona virus pandemic. shopping list for dinner
4k00:10Young asian woman using towel on neck wiping sweat on face and neck during exercise at green park, take a break from training, woman drying sweat, tiredness and sport concept, active healthy lifestyle
4k00:09Asian woman in black protective mask using smartphone, stand leaning on the pole, covid-19 new normal, woman in subway metro, self protection on public transport, social distancing, lost wondering
4k00:09Young Asian woman in medical mask go grocery shopping, at supermarket cashier register counter, stocking up on foods, lifestyle during covid19 corona virus, say no to plastic bag, getting foods supply
4k00:07Female airplane passenger looking out through the window, Asian woman sitting at window seat on the plane, curiosity safety concern, covid-19 new normal travel social distancing, , pandemic crisis
Related video keywords
activeadoptionanimalbeachbody partcarecatcheerfulclothingcompanioncutedomesticfamily memberfemalefriendfriendlyfriendshipfungirlhappinesshappyhomelessjoykittyleisurelifestylelovemammalnatureorangeoutdoorpetpet ownerplayplayfulrelaxsandseaslimsmallsoft fluffy hairsquattingstray catsummertogethertravelwalk on beachwateryoungyoung woman