0
Stock video
Portrait of businessman looking to camera with serious face at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
A
By Afyna Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084269724
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|55 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:12Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
4k00:13Shot move around businessman stand in the city center street uses phone texting scrolling tapping smile technology communication sunny day success slow motion
4k00:23Portrait of the thoughtful senior farmer looks at camera. Senior Farmer smiling. Slow motion. Close up of the Caucasian good looking young man with a beard smiling to the camera
4k00:09Happy proud professional diverse business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait. Smiling team of diverse different generations business people looking at camera.
hd00:06Happy proud professional diverse business people group show thumbs up look at camera stand in row in office, human resource recommend vote for best business choice concept, corporate team portrait
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Portrait of modern urban millennial man scroll news or social media on smartphone. Generation z hipster man stand in futuristic cool scenery. Neon lights and new normal 2020 setup. Cinematic youth
4k00:11Confident Young Businessman in a Perfect Tailored Suit Standing in His Modern Office Looking out of the Window on Big City with Skyscrapers. Successful Finance Manager Planning Project Strategy.
4k00:14Female and Male Business Partners Meet in Office, Greeting with Elbow Bump. Corporate CEO and Finance Manager in City Office. Businesspeople Discuss Real Estate Purchase and Marketing Projects.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Boring woman trying to work at coworking. Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues.
4k00:12Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues. Boring woman trying to work at coworking.
4k00:18Portrait of attractive blond office worker using laptop while her colleagues have a brainstorming. Team work.
4k00:17Two attractive man discuss business deal. Young businessman shake hand of man client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
4k00:11Top view of happy asian businessman with his office workers enjoying success on laptop business centre. Closeup joyful young man reading good news on computer in slow motion.
4k00:16Calm blonde businesswoman meditate in lotus position while office workers arguing and throwing papers on business meeting at the background.
Related video keywords
attractivebankerbossbusinessbusinessmancareercaucasianceocompanycorporatedirectoremployeeentrepreneurexecutivefinancehandsomehappyjoblawyerleaderlifestylelookmalemanmanagermodernnew businessoccupationofficeoffice workeroutsidepeoplepersonportraitposingprofessionalrichsmilingstart-upstylishsuccessfulsuitsuntechnologyurbanworkworkeryoung