0
Stock video
Close up group of people stack hands put palms together. Team spirit. Teamwork stacking hand concept.
A
By Afyna Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084269208
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|43.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Close up top view of young business people putting their hands together. Stack of hands. Unity and teamwork concept.
hd00:09Close up multinational group of people stack hands put palms together, united different ethnicity employees makes common business, students good warm relations, support, trust and teambuilding concept
4k00:14teamwork. team community hold hands together silhouette at sunset unity. group of people hands. teamwork workers carry out put your hands up . team in the company working partnership business
hd00:27teamwork hands. business journey concept win. happy family team tourists man and woman sunset silhouette help shake teamwork hands victory success lifestyle . slow motion video. tourism husband top
4k00:21teamwork. team community hold hands together silhouette at sunset unity. group of people hands. teamwork workers carry out one mission go to the goal . business team in the company working partnership
4k00:09Corporate business team people group stack hands together in pile close up view building strong reliable team helping in teamwork express strength power of partnership professional leadership concept
hd00:16Successful male leader unite happy multiracial team people stack hands on table together promising support trust in partnership, help in collaboration, professional leadership concept, slow motion
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Boring woman trying to work at coworking. Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues.
4k00:14Portrait of trainee looking to camera and smiling at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
4k00:12Portrait of serious trainee looking to camera and smiling at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
4k00:10Portrait of businesswoman looking to camera with serious face at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
4k00:11Portrait of serious asian businessman looking to camera at coworking zone. Young attractive successful office worker at the office.
4k00:12Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues. Boring woman trying to work at coworking.
4k00:12Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
Related video keywords
achievementbusinessbusinessmanbusinesspeople happybusinesswomancommunitycompanycooperationcorporateethnicfemalegrouphandhappyjobmeetingoccupationofficepartnershippeopleprofessionalprofessional occupationspirit connectedstackstaff briefingstartupstrengthsuccesssuccessfulsuccessful partnersteamteam synergyteamworkteamwork cooperationtogethertogethernesstogetherness cheerfultrust relationshipunityunity symbolvictoryvictory gesturewomanworkwork congratulateworkerworkplaceworkplace motivateworkshop roomyoung startup