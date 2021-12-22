0
Stock video
Portrait of old grandmother looking up. Close up eyes of an elderly woman with wrinkles around them
O
- Stock footage ID: 1084265257
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|192.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11The face and eyes of an old man. Large wrinkles on the face of an old woman. Face close up. A senior citizen looks into the distance.
4k00:15elderly woman in a respirator protection mask is walking the street. Quarantine coronavirus covid-19 for old people. Retirement Health at Risk, granny in mask
4k00:14Close-up face of sad old woman with deep wrinkles. Grandmother with gray hair looks out the window and smile. 4K footage.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16Beautiful Senior Woman Morning Bathroom Routine, Looks into Mirror Touches Her Neck with Sensual Movement of Hands. Elderly Female Natural Beauty. Dignity and Grace in Old Age. Concept for Skin care
4k00:13Portrait of Beautiful Senior Woman Gently Applying Under Eye Face Cream. Elderly Lady Makes Her Skin Soft, Smooth, Wrinkle Free with Natural anti-aging Cosmetics. Product for Beauty Skincare, Makeup
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Worried man taking and gently stroking hand of his sick mother showing care or love. Son comforting wrinkled arm of elderly mom lying at bed. Guy giving support to his old parent. Side view Close up
hd00:15Close up of young male hand comforting an elderly arms of old woman outdoor. Grandson and grandmother spending time together outside. Concept of care and love. Side view Slow motion
4k00:07Close up lips of mature grandmother. Mouth of elder grandma sends air kiss into camera. Senior woman with wrinkled skin does kissing gesture. Slow motion
4k00:07Portrait of elderly woman with her daughter and granddaughter looking into camera together. Three female faces. Slow motion Close up
4k00:22Close up portrait of old woman looking up. Eyes of an elderly lady with wrinkles around them. Side view Slow motion
4k00:12Close up gray eyes of elderly grandmother stares and blinks with happy sight. Portrait of wrinkled female face looks into camera with positive emotions. Facial expression of smiling grandma
Related video keywords
adultagecarecaucasianclose updetailelderemotionexpressioneyeeyeballfacefemalefront viewgrandmagrandmothergrandparentgrannygrayhairheadladylifestylelookmacromaturemelancholyoldolderpensionerpersonportraitretirementsadseeseniorsightskinsorrowstaringthoughtfultiredunhappyupsetvisionwatchingwhitewisewomanwrinkle