0
Stock video
Hand of old women stroking young female arms outdoor. Granddaughter and grandmother spending time together outside. Concept of care and love. Close up Side view Slow motion
O
- Stock footage ID: 1084265251
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|252.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
4k00:18Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
4k00:08Young adult woman daughter granddaughter holding elderly mother granny female hands as two women generations support concept, giving love care to senior people, helping older parents and grandparents
4k00:22Rear senior man coming out from building and meeting young Caucasian female courier from supermarket. Woman in medical mask and gloves handing packet with food to male. Coronavirus isolation concept
4k00:17The hand of a young girl (woman) holds the hand of an elderly person, a sign of love, help, faith and support, help to relatives. Concept boarding house, sanatorium, nursing home, help for the elderly
4k00:08Close-up of a doctor holding a wrinkled hand at the hospital. Man wearing a white coat comforting a weak old patient.
4k00:07Female courier in medical mask and gloves bringing packet with fresh food to retired old man. Young Caucasian woman handing bag with grocery to male pensioner outdoor at house. Delivery service.
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Worried man taking and gently stroking hand of his sick mother showing care or love. Son comforting wrinkled arm of elderly mom lying at bed. Guy giving support to his old parent. Side view Close up
hd00:15Close up of young male hand comforting an elderly arms of old woman outdoor. Grandson and grandmother spending time together outside. Concept of care and love. Side view Slow motion
4k00:07Close up lips of mature grandmother. Mouth of elder grandma sends air kiss into camera. Senior woman with wrinkled skin does kissing gesture. Slow motion
4k00:07Portrait of elderly woman with her daughter and granddaughter looking into camera together. Three female faces. Slow motion Close up
4k00:22Close up portrait of old woman looking up. Eyes of an elderly lady with wrinkles around them. Side view Slow motion
4k00:12Close up gray eyes of elderly grandmother stares and blinks with happy sight. Portrait of wrinkled female face looks into camera with positive emotions. Facial expression of smiling grandma
Related video keywords
adultaffectionagearmattentioncareclose upcomfortconceptdetailelderembracefamilyfeelfemalefingergenerationgirlgranddaughtergrandmagrandmothergrandparenthandhelphopehugladylifestylelovemacromatureoldolderoutdooroutsidepensionerretirementseniorside viewsitskinslow motionsupporttogethertouchunrecognizablewomanwrinkleyoung