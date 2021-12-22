 
Young girl in sunglasses walks through field of high grass at sunset time. Girl enjoying nature with beautiful landscape at background. Back view Slow motion Close up

By OLEH SLEPCHENKO

  • Stock footage ID: 1084265248
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV602.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.3 MB

