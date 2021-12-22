0
Stock video
Hands of mechanic hold tool during operation. Man works in his garage or workshop. Worker processes detail on desktop. Hard work concept. Slow motion Close up
O
- Stock footage ID: 1084265242
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|126.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Hipster female bicycle mechanic with dreadlocks and tattoos working on a bicycle in her repair workshop
4k00:21Engineer men workers or technical holding tablet and discuss together on process of work. Other women worker walk pass the team. Background as automotive engine parts in the factory.
4k00:18Close-up of a hardworking professional carpenter holding a pencil while analizes project in a carpentry workshop. A bearded handyman analyzes the design on a piece of paper. There are a locksmith
4k00:18Close-up of a young male worker. The man is stained with soot. He wipes his forehead with his hand. There is a hammer behind. Against the background of a metal wall. Warm daylight.
Same model in other videos
4k00:07View on disassembled motorcycle engine. Hands of professional mechanic repairing motor. Repairer working in garage or workshop. Man engaged servicing cars or motorbikes. Close up Dolly shot
4k00:14Top view on disassembled motorcycle engine. Professional mechanic repairing motor using tool. Repairer working in garage or workshop. Man engaged servicing cars or motorbikes. Slow motion Close up
4k00:13Portrait of professional mechanic repairing motor of vehicle. Attentive repairer fixing automobile engine. Auto master doing his work in garage or workshop. Man engaged servicing auto. Slow motion
4k00:07View on the disassembled motor from automobiles. Unrecognizable mechanic repairing car engine. A man engaged using tools for his work. Repairer working in a garage or workshop. Slow motion Close up.
4k00:07Unrecognizable mechanic holding some automobile detail and washing it with spray. Close up of male hands servicing auto parts. Repairer working outdoor. Slow motion
4k00:11Unrecognizable mechanic repairing car motor using tool. Master attentively looking and fixing engine from vehicle. Man engaged servicing auto. Professional repairer working in garage or workshop
4k00:10Male hands repairing car engine. Man engaged in servicing auto using tool. Repairer working in garage or workshop. Slow motion Close up
Related video keywords
adultarmbackgroundburnishclose upconceptcraftcraftsmandetailengineequipmentfingerfixgaragehandhandmadehandymanhardhobbyholdindoorinsideinstrumentjoblaborermalemanmanualmechanicmechanicalmotionmotormovementoccupationpersonprocessprofessionprofessionalrepairrepairerrepairmansceneskilltabletoolworkworkerworkmanworkshop