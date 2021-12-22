0
Stock video
Portrait of a Caucasian boy, 7-8 years old, taking off a medical mask and showing a heart-shaped gesture, smiling. Emotions of a child for Valentine's Day. Heart hands gesture. Selective focus
S
By Stockmachine
- Stock footage ID: 1084264537
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|313.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09A man is celebrating New Year and Christmas. He wears a Christmas hat and delivers the gift box to his loved ones. He wears a mask and gloves to protect against the coronavirus. 4K Resolution.
4k00:12Close up portrait of Caucasian male and female in masks standing on street in decorated christmas city. Happy family with little x-mas tree and gift. Young loving couple outdoors on Christmas eve
4k00:08Vertical video stories reels attractive young woman face close up showing Like sign smiling with hands gesture body language looking camera wearing sunglasses curly hair on blue background Positive
4k00:11Portrait of Caucasian happy young male and female friends in medical masks holding xmas presents meet on snowy decorated street in city on New Year greeting with elbows and chatting. Holiday season
4k00:11Group of caucasian people in medical masks talking with friends via smartphone on Christmas Eve 2022. Celebrating New Year holidays with close ones during pandemic covid-19 coronavirus quarantine
4k00:06A young girl in a Santa hat and a medical mask shows the tin is OK. A young girl in a Santa hat, a medical mask and medical gloves shows the OKAY gesture. Celebrating Christmas in quarantine.
Same model in other videos
hd00:07Concept on the theme of growing up children. Happy Caucasian boy writes at the growth mark on the wall his age is 6 years old, also on the wall is a mark with the inscription 5 years old. Birthday 6 y
hd00:11Home and family are real values. Active preschooler caucasian boy builds a house from wooden cubes. The inscription family and home on wooden details. The child plays at home. selective focus
hd00:18Child's dependence on a mobile device theme. Caucasian preschooler carefully looks at the smartphone screen. close-up. Portrait Child with smartphone at home. Selective focus
hd00:13Blogging topic. A child in front of the camera records video on a green background. The boy writes a blog on the camera. Online lesson. The child is out of focus. Selective focus. Green screen
hd00:20Close-up - a Caucasian boy greedily and hungry eats a ripe red juicy watermelon, watermelon juice flows down the child's face. selective focus, shallow depth of field
Related video keywords
birthdayboycaucasiancelebratecelebrationchildchildhoodchildrencutedaydomestic lifedreamemotioneventfaceface maskfamilygesturehandhand hearthappinesshappyheart shapeheart symbolholidayjoykidleisure activitylifestylelifestyleslovelove heartmaskmedicalmedicinemother daymothers daypandemicportraitprotectionquarantinesafetyschoolboyschoolchildvalentinevalentinesvalentines dayvirus