 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Closeup Woman hands pours coffee from Mocha Pot against mountain river, road trip and staycation concept. Slow motion, solo-camping.

b

By best time photos

  • Stock footage ID: 1084262257
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV58.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.6 MB

Related stock videos

Amsterdam, Netherlands: drone view of Westerkerk church and narrow canal with bridges and boats traffic
4k00:21Amsterdam, Netherlands: drone view of Westerkerk church and narrow canal with bridges and boats traffic
Beautiful dark-haired girl in warm grey sweater turning the globe, indoor isolated shot
hd00:12Beautiful dark-haired girl in warm grey sweater turning the globe, indoor isolated shot
SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Commercial airplane flying directly over camera. Passenger airliner jet arriving and landing at large international airport. Plane taking off. Freight airplane transporting cargo
hd00:10SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Commercial airplane flying directly over camera. Passenger airliner jet arriving and landing at large international airport. Plane taking off. Freight airplane transporting cargo
Luxury Jet waiting for a flight. Sky taxi. Choose your destination. Perfect weather. Clear sky. Tourist or businessman. Aviation. Personal. Luxurious journey. Classy. Lifestyle. Heading camera.
4k00:14Luxury Jet waiting for a flight. Sky taxi. Choose your destination. Perfect weather. Clear sky. Tourist or businessman. Aviation. Personal. Luxurious journey. Classy. Lifestyle. Heading camera.
HD Dolly shot of men's finger planning hiking trip on a map with compass. Shot with motorized dolly and Canon 5Dmk2.
hd00:30HD Dolly shot of men's finger planning hiking trip on a map with compass. Shot with motorized dolly and Canon 5Dmk2.
Airport terminal with chairs in waiting departure area. Airplane outside windows the airport terminal.
4k00:06Airport terminal with chairs in waiting departure area. Airplane outside windows the airport terminal.
The Best Airplane pack 4K animation on Green screen - 14 Different scenes - Realistic Plane flying Package on Chroma key background
4k01:00The Best Airplane pack 4K animation on Green screen - 14 Different scenes - Realistic Plane flying Package on Chroma key background
Animated things quickly filling suitcase, bag leaving room, top view stop-motion. Summer cloth, photo camera and money are packed in baggage, summer trip, vacation adventure. Voyage recreation tour
4k00:08Animated things quickly filling suitcase, bag leaving room, top view stop-motion. Summer cloth, photo camera and money are packed in baggage, summer trip, vacation adventure. Voyage recreation tour

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1945 - Winston Churchill is met by huge crowds in Athens' Constitution Square, during a trip to Greece.
4k00:53CIRCA 1945 - Winston Churchill is met by huge crowds in Athens' Constitution Square, during a trip to Greece.
CIRCA 1958 - The Queen Mother visits Guildhall upon her return to London from a trip around the world.
4k00:30CIRCA 1958 - The Queen Mother visits Guildhall upon her return to London from a trip around the world.
BURLINGTON, IOWA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial of a long distance Amtrak passenger train arrives in a railyard near Burlington Iowa.
4k00:54BURLINGTON, IOWA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial of a long distance Amtrak passenger train arrives in a railyard near Burlington Iowa.
BURLINGTON, IOWA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial of a long distance Amtrak passenger train arrives in a railyard near Burlington Iowa.
4k00:26BURLINGTON, IOWA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial of a long distance Amtrak passenger train arrives in a railyard near Burlington Iowa.

Related video keywords