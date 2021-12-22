0
Stock video
Raining day in tropical forest. rain drop on banana tree. parasite tree. sound of thunder.
b
- Stock footage ID: 1084262065
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|88.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:32Rain drops water.Heavy rainfall sprinkle scene pouring rain rainy weather summer day. Rain drizzle water heavy raindrops ripple.
hd00:13Close up. fresh green leaf with rain water drop over the water , nature leaf branch scene for relaxation with ripple drops concept , slow motion shot. Green background. Copy space for text
hd00:17Rain falling on green plant leaf. Kachu pata or mammoth elephant ear bulb with water raindrops. Summer Rain Video Footage. Nature Rainy Season Background. Sound Effect. Selective Focus on foreground.
4k00:37Raindrops falling on white plumeria flowers in the tropical forest, White plumeria flowers under the rain in the spring season with the sound of rain.
Related video keywords
aerial viewbadbeamchangeclimatecyclonedisasterdropdropletexoticfallingfloodfogfoliagehawaiiheavyjunglelifemeteorologymistmoodnoiseoutsidepalmpeacepeacefulpouringrainraindroprainforestrainstormrayrecreationrelaxingsceneryshineshotshowersoundstormstrongsunrisesunshinetropicweatherwetwildernesswindwindowzen