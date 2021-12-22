 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Two girlfriends chatting with each other while sitting at home on the couch. Slow motion.

w

By woff

  • Stock footage ID: 1084261834
Video clip length: 00:46FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4337.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.6 MB

Related stock videos

Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone
hd00:14Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone
Affectionate young family couple happy husband and wife sit on cozy kitchen room floor hold glasses drink red wine talk laugh celebrate holiday new home purchase rent mortgage investment, above view
hd00:07Affectionate young family couple happy husband and wife sit on cozy kitchen room floor hold glasses drink red wine talk laugh celebrate holiday new home purchase rent mortgage investment, above view
Side View of Young Woman Sitting at Table and Petting Her Dog While Making Video Call. Attractive Girl Video Chatting, Smiling, Laughing, Talking. Online Communication Concept. Slow Motion Shot
4k00:21Side View of Young Woman Sitting at Table and Petting Her Dog While Making Video Call. Attractive Girl Video Chatting, Smiling, Laughing, Talking. Online Communication Concept. Slow Motion Shot
Two Female Friends Meeting In Urban Skate Park
4k00:21Two Female Friends Meeting In Urban Skate Park
Happy attractive woman feeding husband while cooking together at modern kitchen. Smiling family couple laughing, enjoying preparing healthy vegetarian food salad meal for romantic dinner at home.
4k00:11Happy attractive woman feeding husband while cooking together at modern kitchen. Smiling family couple laughing, enjoying preparing healthy vegetarian food salad meal for romantic dinner at home.
Full length happy young married couple sitting on warm heated floor. clinking glasses with wine, celebrating new house purchase, successful mortgage investment. Laughing family spouse enjoying dating.
hd00:11Full length happy young married couple sitting on warm heated floor. clinking glasses with wine, celebrating new house purchase, successful mortgage investment. Laughing family spouse enjoying dating.
Two young family couples talking video calling from home. Happy distance friends chatting online in virtual app by web camera enjoying lifestyle communication. Computer screen group chat collage view
4k00:19Two young family couples talking video calling from home. Happy distance friends chatting online in virtual app by web camera enjoying lifestyle communication. Computer screen group chat collage view
Smiling young hispanic girl sit on couch at home play with cat hold laptop computer talk by webcam video conference call chatting with distance friend teacher virtual meet online date on pc screen.
4k00:16Smiling young hispanic girl sit on couch at home play with cat hold laptop computer talk by webcam video conference call chatting with distance friend teacher virtual meet online date on pc screen.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Two beautiful woman friends shopping walking through city urban social consumer lifestyle
4k00:08Two beautiful woman friends shopping walking through city urban social consumer lifestyle
Two beautiful friends walking down city streets having fun conversation catching up social lifestyle
4k00:08Two beautiful friends walking down city streets having fun conversation catching up social lifestyle
Two Beautiful Women Sitting at the Cafe, Drinking Beverages Eating Desserts. They Chat and Have Fun Together. In the Background Modern Stylish Coffee House. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Two Beautiful Women Sitting at the Cafe, Drinking Beverages Eating Desserts. They Chat and Have Fun Together. In the Background Modern Stylish Coffee House. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Two beautiful friends walking down city streets having fun conversation catching up social lifestyle
4k00:12Two beautiful friends walking down city streets having fun conversation catching up social lifestyle
Same model in other videos
Portrait of a happy Asian girl sitting at home on the couch. Watch the movie at home
hd00:27Portrait of a happy Asian girl sitting at home on the couch. Watch the movie at home
Lucky young African-American woman pays with her card and smartphone from the comfort of her home
hd00:26Lucky young African-American woman pays with her card and smartphone from the comfort of her home
Portrait of a happy Asian girl sitting at home on the couch.
hd00:18Portrait of a happy Asian girl sitting at home on the couch.
Young African American black woman serious face portrait.
hd00:05Young African American black woman serious face portrait.
Two young girlfriends, an African-American and an Asian, together have fun chatting online with other people while looking at a smartphone.
hd00:14Two young girlfriends, an African-American and an Asian, together have fun chatting online with other people while looking at a smartphone.
Happy girlfriends cuddle while in the apartment. Slow motion. Friendship between people of different races
hd00:18Happy girlfriends cuddle while in the apartment. Slow motion. Friendship between people of different races
A happy young Asian woman smiles while chatting online with her smartphone camera.
hd00:28A happy young Asian woman smiles while chatting online with her smartphone camera.
A young African-American woman pays through her smartphone at home.
hd00:17A young African-American woman pays through her smartphone at home.

Related video keywords