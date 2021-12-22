0
Stock video
Aerial drone panoramic view of Sydney City, the Sydney Harbour and the Harbour Bridge looking from North Sydney
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084261654
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|197 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|104.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:16Aerial Drone Flight Hyperlapse Of Panoramic Skyline Of Metropolitan City Business Network Formation Futuristic Technology Ai 5g Network Drone Low Light 4k
4k00:11Aerial cityscape flythrough video of London and the River Thames with a view of London Tower Bridge and the Shard
4k00:18Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
4k00:21 Aerial drone distant sunset view of Tour Eiffel Tower and Seine River bridge traffic cars driving, Paris city attractions, France
4k00:08night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:06Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
4k00:11Establishing Bird Eye Aerial View Shot of London UK, London Skyline, City Panorama Financial District, United Kingdom early morning
Related video keywords
aboveaerialarchitectureaustraliabackgroundbeautifulboatbridgebuildingbusinesscbdcentralcitycityscapecommercialcomplexconstructiondistrictdowntowndroneembankmentestablishing shotfootageforeshoreharborharbourhigh riseholidayhorizonlandmarklandscapelifestylemarinenaturenorth sydneynswoutdoorspanoramapanoramicparkscenicskylinesydneytourismtouristtowertownvacationviewwater