0
Stock video
St. Valentines day table setting for two persons. Young woman puts decorated napkin on plate. Valentines day romantic table decoration.
M
By Meteoritka
- Stock footage ID: 1084261618
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|499.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21wife in apron standing in modern wooden kitchen breaking dark chocolate into pieces. asian female chef baker mixing sweet delicious organic melted cocoa cream in bowl in hot pot on stove stirring.
4k00:07Making of gingerbread cookies in the form of gingerbread man, angel, star, bell using plastic mold.
4k00:17Aged, retired, couple having a video call on tablet during romanitic dinner. Old people sitting at the table, talking, using the technology, internet, celebrating their anniversary in the dining room.
4k00:17Happy asian young woman singing dancing while cooking in modern wooden kitchen. female in apron with love preparing valentine day surprise. girl with wooden spoon stirring dark chocolate smelling.
4k00:13Senior retired old wife showing photos on smartphone to her husband during romantic dinner. Couple sitting at the table, talking, using the phone, celebrating their anniversary in the dining room.
Same model in other videos
4k00:20Woman decorates Christmas present, tie a bow on red gift box. Female hands packages Christmas gift. Overhead view.
4k00:10Female hands decorates Christmas gift box with Christmas tree branch. Overhead view. Eco friendly DIY Christmas packaging for Christmas gifts.
4k00:07St. Valentines day celebration. Festive romantic dinner table setting. Young woman puts Valentine's day present on served table. Romantic table for two, candlelight dinner concept.
4k00:18Christmas table setting. Woman decorates festive table with fresh tangerines. Christmas table decoration, candlelit festive dinner for two. Top view, POV.
4k00:13Valentines day table setting. Young woman puts cutlery on table. Table decoration for romantic dinner for two.
4k00:07Christmas table setting. Female hands puts plate with fresh tangerine. Festive dinner for two, Christmas and New Year celebration concept. Table top view, POV.
Related video keywords
14 februaryalcoholanniversarybackgroundcelebratecelebrationcrockerydatedatingdecordecoratedecorationdinnerdinner for twodinner partydinnerwaredisheseventfestiveflowersfoodglasshandsholidayhome decorlovenapkinpartyplatepreparationpreparingromanceromanticromantic dateromantic dinnersaint valentinesservedst valentinetabletable layouttable settingtablewarevalentinevalentinesvalentines dayweddingwinewoman